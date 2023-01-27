Niger will play against Ghana in what will be the 2022 African Nations Championship quarterfinals. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free.

Niger and Ghana will face each other for the 2022 African Nations Championship quarterfinals. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in all the world. In the United States, you can enjoy this game on FuboTV (free trial).

The most interesting part of this African Nations Championship begins. From now on, the games are all or nothing. To continue in the fight to win the title, you have to beat your rival. Niger is one of the teams that seek to surprise in this tournament since their rivals are one of the candidates.

Ghana come from having a good participation in the Qatar 2022 World Cup that ended just under a month ago. For that reason, they are one of the candidates to win this title. They are favorites against Niger, although of course they should not be overconfident. the winners of this game must play against the locals Algeria.

Niger vs Ghana: Date

The game for the quarterfinals of the 2022 African Nations Championship between Niger and Ghana will be played at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium this Saturday, January 28 at 2:00 PM (ET).

Niger vs Ghana: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Niger vs Ghana

This quarterfinals game of the 2022 African Nations Championship between Niger and Ghana will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS XTRA.

