PSG and Lorient will clash off at Parc des Princes in the 33rd round of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch it or live stream free in the US.

Watch PSG vs Lorient online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Paris Saint-Germain and Lorient will face off at Parc des Princes in Paris on Matchday 33 of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this French league soccer match in the US.

[Watch PSG vs Lorient online free in the US on Fubo]

This will be their 38th league meeting. No surprises here as Paris Saint-Germain have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 22 games so far; FC Lorient have celebrated a victory nine times to this day, and the remaining six matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on November 6, 2022, and it ended in a plain 1-2 win for the Parisians away in Lorient. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Ligue 1 season.

When will PSG vs Lorient be played?

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 Round 33 game between Paris Saint-Germain and Lorient will be played on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Parc des Princes in Paris.

PSG vs Lorient: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

How to watch PSG vs Lorient

The French league match to be played between PSG and Lorient in the 33rd round of the Ligue 1 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on Fubo (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.