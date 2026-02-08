Trending topics:
Ligue 1

Where to watch PSG vs Marseille live in the USA: 2025/2026 Ligue 1

PSG receive Marseille for the Matchday 21 of the 2025/2026 Ligue 1. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available here for both TV and streaming options.

By Leonardo Herrera

Achraf Hakimi of PSG
© Franco Arland/Getty ImagesAchraf Hakimi of PSG

PSG will play against Marseille on Matchday 21 of the 2025/26 Ligue 1 season. Fans in the United States can watch the action live through various broadcasting platforms. Here’s a comprehensive guide to make sure you don’t miss a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

[Watch PSG vs Marseille online in the USA on Fubo]

Le Classique takes center stage in Paris with major Ligue 1 stakes on the line for both sides. Paris Saint-Germain come in under pressure after slipping from the top of the table and needing a win to regain control of the title race.

Marseille, on the other side arrive chasing a crucial push toward a Champions League spot and the chance to draw level with Lyon. With pride, momentum, and league positioning all at stake in France’s fiercest rivalry, this is a must-watch showdown no fan should miss.

When will the PSG vs Marseille match be played?

PSG host Marseille in a Matchday 21 clash of the 2025/2026 Ligue 1 this Sunday, February 8, with kickoff scheduled for 2:45 PM (ET).

Benjamin Pavard of Marseille – Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

PSG vs Marseille: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM
CT: 1:45 PM
MT: 12:45 PM
PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch PSG vs Marseille in the USA

Catch this 2025-26 Ligue 1 clash between PSG and Marseille live in the USA! The game can be seen on FuboAdditional viewing options include Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
