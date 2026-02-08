Where to watch PSG vs Marseille live in the USA: 2025/2026 Ligue 1

PSG will play against Marseille on Matchday 21 of the 2025/26 Ligue 1 season. Fans in the United States can watch the action live through various broadcasting platforms. Here’s a comprehensive guide to make sure you don’t miss a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

Le Classique takes center stage in Paris with major Ligue 1 stakes on the line for both sides. Paris Saint-Germain come in under pressure after slipping from the top of the table and needing a win to regain control of the title race.

Marseille, on the other side arrive chasing a crucial push toward a Champions League spot and the chance to draw level with Lyon. With pride, momentum, and league positioning all at stake in France’s fiercest rivalry, this is a must-watch showdown no fan should miss.

When will the PSG vs Marseille match be played?

PSG host Marseille in a Matchday 21 clash of the 2025/2026 Ligue 1 this Sunday, February 8, with kickoff scheduled for 2:45 PM (ET).

PSG vs Marseille: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch PSG vs Marseille in the USA

