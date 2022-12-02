Pittsburgh take on Portland at Ambrose Urbanic Field in Pittsburgh for the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Tournament Quarterfinals. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Pittsburgh and Portland meet in the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Tournament Quarterfinals. This game will take place at Ambrose Urbanic Field in Pittsburgh. The home team won against two big favorites to get to this round. Here is all the detailed information about this College Soccer game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Panthers had a tough bracket going into this phase, they won a recent game against No. 1 in the nation, Kentucky 2-1, in what was a game where the Panthers were underdogs on championship road. But before that victory they also won against another ranked team, No. 16 Akron 3-0.

The Pilots didn't win against ranked teams during the early Championship rounds, but they did win two games against UCLA and Denver in September and those two teams were in the Top 25 that month.

Pittsburgh vs Portland: Date

Pittsburgh and Portland play for the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Tournament Quarterfinals on Saturday, December 3 at Ambrose Urbanic Field in Pittsburgh. The Panthers are big favorites after two important victories, but the visitors also know how tough the road to this stage is.

Pittsburgh vs Portland: Time by state in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Pittsburgh vs Portland at the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Tournament Quarterfinals

This game for the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Tournament Quarterfinals, Pittsburgh and Portland at the Ambrose Urbanic Field in Pittsburgh on Saturday, December 3, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN+

