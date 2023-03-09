Chivas will visit Puebla on Matchday 11 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023. The game will take place at Cuauhtémoc stadium. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

The Liga MX Clausura 2023 will have a clash between Puebla and Chivas on Matchday 11. The game will be played at Cuauhtémoc stadium. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Puebla are in the bottom five of the standings following a poor beginning of the season. In fact, they had only two wins in their first nine games. Their run even included three defeats in a row before the last matchday, but they could get back on track. They now arrive after a 4-2 victory on the road against Pumas UNAM that gave them more margin.

Chivas are also on the rise for their recent performances. The seven-match undefeated stretch provided a more solid base, although their four consecutive victories took them to the top three. They also scored two goals in each of those matchups.

Puebla vs Chivas: Kick-Off Time

Puebla will host Chivas at Cuauhtémoc stadium on Matchday 11 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 this Friday, March 10.

Mexico: 9:00 PM

United States: 10:00 PM (ET)

Puebla vs Chivas: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

United States: FuboTV (free trial), TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA