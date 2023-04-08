Pumas UNAM will face Atletico San Luis for the Matchday 14 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Pumas UNAM receive Atletico San Luis in what will be the Matchday 14 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The local Pumas UNAM want to make one last attempt to enter the Requalification zone. They have 11 points and are penultimate, but they are 4 points behind the last qualified, precisely their rivals in this game, so it will be a direct duel for the precious Requalification positions.

Of course, Atletico San Luis know that they have a tough game ahead of them, because even if they lose to Pumas they won't be surpassed, but there are other teams that follow them closely and if they don't get the 3 points, they could lose their spot in the Requalification. That is why this game will have enormous tension.

When will Pumas UNAM vs Atletico San Luis be played?

The game for the Matchday 14 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 between Pumas UNAM and Atletico San Luis at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City, Mexico will be played this Sunday, April 9 at 2:00 PM (ET).

Pumas UNAM vs Atletico San Luis: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Atletico San Luis

This Liga MX Clausura 2023 game between Pumas UNAM and Atletico San Luis will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, VIX+, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision.

