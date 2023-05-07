Real Madrid take on Manchester City at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid for the 2023 UEFA Champions League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Real Madrid and Manchester City meet in the 2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid. The home team wants the visitors to suffer every minute of the game. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Real Madrid as defending champions have everything in their favor to win the first leg game, they could set a new record by winning this game at home.

Manchester City are considered favorites but playing on the road things are not usually easy for them although this could be the big year for them.

When will Real Madrid vs Manchester City be played?

Real Madrid and Manchester City play for the 2023 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, May 9 at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid. The visitors could have a new strategy to win on the road.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City in the US

This game for the 2023 UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid on Tuesday, May 9, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Univision, VIX+, TUDN USA, CBS, TUDN App.