River Plate will play against Racing (C) for the 2023 Copa Argentina round of 64. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free.

River Plate and Racing (C) will face each other in what will be the 2023 Copa Argentina round of 64. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in all the world.

[Watch River Plate vs Racing (C) online free in the US on FuboTV]

Some of the main candidates to win the Copa Argentina will make their debut. It is nothing less than River Plate, a team that is currently in second place in the 2023 Argentine League. As a big team, they of course aspire to be winners of this competition and seek to start in the best way.

Their rivals will be Racing de Cordoba, a team that is currently playing in the Primera nacional, the second division of Argentine soccer, although they knew how to play several seasons in the first division a few years ago. At the moment they are not doing badly in Zone B, where they have 6 points, although they know that against River they are looking for a surprise.

When will River Plate vs Racing (C) be played?

The round of 64 game of the 2023 Copa Argentina between River Plate and Racing (C) will be played at the Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades this Wednesday, March 8 at 7:10 PM (ET).

River Plate vs Racing (C): Time by State in the US

ET: 7:10 PM

CT: 6:10 PM

MT: 5:10 PM

PT: 4:10 PM

TV channel in the US to watch River Plate vs Racing (C)

This round of 64 game of the 2023 Copa Argentina between River Plate and Racing (C) will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: TyC Sports Internacional.