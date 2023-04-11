For the Matchday 11 of the 2023 Argentine League, San Lorenzo will receive Boca Juniors. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free.

San Lorenzo will play against Boca Juniors in what will be the Matchday 11 of the 2023 Argentine League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in all the world.

[Watch San Lorenzo vs Boca Juniors online in the US on Fanatiz]

Boca Juniors have not yet been able to find their best version, and in the previous Matchday they unexpectedly lost to Colon, who were in last place in the standings. Now they will seek to improve their numbers and try to get closer little by little to the top.

They will not have an easy game since their rivals will be the tough San Lorenzo, a team that fights for the first places in the standings. They are 4 points behind the leaders, River Plate, so they will be looking for a victory that will allow them to follow the "Millonarios" closely.

When will San Lorenzo vs Boca be played?

The Matchday 11 game of the 2023 Argentine League between San Lorenzo and Boca Juniors will be played at the Nuevo Gasometro Stadium this Wednesday, April 12 at 4:30 PM (ET).

San Lorenzo vs Boca: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch San Lorenzo vs Boca

This Matchday 11 game of the 2023 Argentine League between San Lorenzo and Boca Juniors will be broadcast in the United States on Fanatiz and Paramount +. Other options: TyC Sports Internacional, VIX+.