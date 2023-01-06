Juventus and Udinese will clash off on Saturday at Allianz Stadium in the 17th round of the 2022-23 Serie A season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Juventus will host Udinese at Allianz Stadium on Matchday 17 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Saturday, January 7, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For example, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.

This will be their 97th league meeting. No surprises here as Juventus have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 65 games so far; Udinese have celebrated a victory 13 times to this day, and 18 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on January 15, 2022, when the game ended in an easy 2-0 win for the Bianconeri in the previous 2021-22 Serie A season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.

Juventus vs Udinese: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 4:00 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 11:00 PM

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 2:00 PM

Cameroon: 6:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM (ET)

Costa Rica: 11:00 AM

Croatia: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Ecuador: 12:00 PM

Egypt: 7:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 5:00 PM

India: 10:30 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Iran: 7:30 PM

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 12:00 PM

Japan: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Kenya: 8:00 PM

Malaysia: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Morocco: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 6:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 6:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Qatar: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM

Senegal: 5:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Singapore: 1:00 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 7:00 PM

South Korea: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

Tanzania: 8:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 1:00 PM

Tunisia: 6:00 PM

Uganda: 8:00 PM

UAE: 9:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Juventus vs Udinese: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports, beIN SPORTS 3

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN4

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: ESPN Norte, Star+

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Ecuador: ESPN, Star+

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4, Free

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

India: Sports18 HD, Voot Select, Sports18

Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia

International: Bet365

Iran: STARZPLAY

Ireland: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

Israel: ONE2

Italy: 214 DAZN Zona, DAZN, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Norway: VG+

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV4

Qatar: STARZPLAY

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Senegal: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, MáXimo 360, DStv App

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Fotball, C More Sweden, Discovery+

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport 5

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Tunisia: STARZPLAY

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1

United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), Paramount+, CBS Sports Network