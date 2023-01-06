Juventus will host Udinese at Allianz Stadium on Matchday 17 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Saturday, January 7, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For example, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.
This will be their 97th league meeting. No surprises here as Juventus have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 65 games so far; Udinese have celebrated a victory 13 times to this day, and 18 matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on January 15, 2022, when the game ended in an easy 2-0 win for the Bianconeri in the previous 2021-22 Serie A season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.
Juventus vs Udinese: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Australia: 4:00 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 11:00 PM
Belgium: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Cameroon: 6:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM (ET)
Costa Rica: 11:00 AM
Croatia: 6:00 PM
Denmark: 6:00 PM
Ecuador: 12:00 PM
Egypt: 7:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 5:00 PM
India: 10:30 PM
Indonesia: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Iran: 7:30 PM
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Israel: 7:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Jamaica: 12:00 PM
Japan: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Kenya: 8:00 PM
Malaysia: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Morocco: 6:00 PM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
New Zealand: 6:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 6:00 PM
Norway: 6:00 PM
Poland: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Qatar: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM
Senegal: 5:00 PM
Serbia: 6:00 PM
Singapore: 1:00 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 7:00 PM
South Korea: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Spain: 6:00 PM
Sweden: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 PM
Tanzania: 8:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 1:00 PM
Tunisia: 6:00 PM
Uganda: 8:00 PM
UAE: 9:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 12:00 PM (ET)
Juventus vs Udinese: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports, beIN SPORTS 3
Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN4
Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Costa Rica: ESPN Norte, Star+
Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark
Ecuador: ESPN, Star+
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4, Free
Germany: DAZN2, DAZN
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
India: Sports18 HD, Voot Select, Sports18
Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia
International: Bet365
Iran: STARZPLAY
Ireland: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
Israel: ONE2
Italy: 214 DAZN Zona, DAZN, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Japan: DAZN
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Norway: VG+
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV4
Qatar: STARZPLAY
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Senegal: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, MáXimo 360, DStv App
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+
Sweden: C More Fotball, C More Sweden, Discovery+
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport 5
Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Tunisia: STARZPLAY
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1
United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), Paramount+, CBS Sports Network