Inter Milan and Parma will face each other for the 2022/2023 Coppa Italia round of 16. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In Canada you can follow all the action of this game through FuboTV Canada.
The round of 16 of the Coppa Italia will have this very interesting game between one of the main candidates to win the competition, Inter Milan, and those who seek to surprise in a tournament in which they are not the main favorites. It is an all or nothing match looking to be among the top 8 teams.
Inter have not had a great start to the season, although for the moment they are in 4th place in Serie A and thus remain with the last qualifying position for the next UEFA Champions League and they will also play the round of 16 of this edition. Parma, a team that is now sixth in Serie B, seeks to give the big surprise.
Inter vs Parma: Kick-Off Time
Inter will face Parma for the 2022/2023 Coppa Italia this Tuesday, January 10 at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (January 11)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (January 11)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (January 11)
Indonesia: 4:00 AM (January 11)
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 11:00 PM
Italy: 10:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM (January 11)
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (January 11)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM (January 11)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (January 11)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM (January 11)
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 9:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Inter vs Parma: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Brazil: ESPN2, GUIGO, Star+, NOW NET and Claro
Cameroon: Star Times App
Canada: FuboTV Canada
Costa Rica: ESPN2, Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Ecuador: ESPN, Star+
Egypt: STARZ PLAY
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Indonesia: TVRI
International: Bet365
Iran: STARZ PLAY
Ireland: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD
Israel: Sports 4
Italy: Mediaset Infinity, Channel 5
Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean
Japan: DAZN
Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico
Morocco: STARZ PLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
Norway: VG+
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Extra
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV4
Qatar: STARZ PLAY
Saudi Arabia: STARZ PLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
South Africa: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+
Sweden: Sport Blade Play
Switzerland: TRT Sports
Tanzania: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Uganda: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
United Arab Emirates: STARZ PLAY
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK
USA: Paramount+ (free trial)