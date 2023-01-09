Inter will play against Parma in what will be the 2022/2023 Coppa Italia round of 16. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Inter Milan and Parma will face each other for the 2022/2023 Coppa Italia round of 16. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In Canada you can follow all the action of this game through FuboTV Canada.

The round of 16 of the Coppa Italia will have this very interesting game between one of the main candidates to win the competition, Inter Milan, and those who seek to surprise in a tournament in which they are not the main favorites. It is an all or nothing match looking to be among the top 8 teams.

Inter have not had a great start to the season, although for the moment they are in 4th place in Serie A and thus remain with the last qualifying position for the next UEFA Champions League and they will also play the round of 16 of this edition. Parma, a team that is now sixth in Serie B, seeks to give the big surprise.

Inter vs Parma: Kick-Off Time

Inter will face Parma for the 2022/2023 Coppa Italia this Tuesday, January 10 at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (January 11)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (January 11)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (January 11)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (January 11)

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 11:00 PM

Italy: 10:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM (January 11)

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (January 11)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (January 11)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (January 11)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM (January 11)

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 9:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Inter vs Parma: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Brazil: ESPN2, GUIGO, Star+, NOW NET and Claro

Cameroon: Star Times App

Canada: FuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: ESPN2, Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Ecuador: ESPN, Star+

Egypt: STARZ PLAY

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Indonesia: TVRI

International: Bet365

Iran: STARZ PLAY

Ireland: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD

Israel: Sports 4

Italy: Mediaset Infinity, Channel 5

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico

Morocco: STARZ PLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

Norway: VG+

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Extra

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV4

Qatar: STARZ PLAY

Saudi Arabia: STARZ PLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

South Africa: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+

Sweden: Sport Blade Play

Switzerland: TRT Sports

Tanzania: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Uganda: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

United Arab Emirates: STARZ PLAY

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK

USA: Paramount+ (free trial)

