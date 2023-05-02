Sporting Cristal take on The Strongest at Estadio Nacional de Lima in Lima for the 2023 Copa Libertadores. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Watch Sporting Cristal vs The Strongest online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Atletico Nacional and The Strongest meet in the 2023 Copa Libertadores. This game will take place at Estadio Nacional de Lima in Lima. The home team wants to break the current losing streak. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 Copa Libertadores game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Sporting Cristal vs The Strongest online free in the US on Fubo]

Sporting Cristal are going through a bad situation in the group stage, they have two consecutive defeats against Fluminense 1-3 and against River Plate.

The Strongest are in the second spot within Group D, they won a key game against a big favorite, River Plate 3-1. The most recent game was a loss against Fluminense.

When will Sporting Cristal vs The Strongest be played?

Sporting Cristal and The Strongest play for the 2023 Copa Libertadores on Tuesday, May 2 at Estadio Nacional de Lima in Lima. The visitors have top notch forwards and know how to defend on the road.

Sporting Cristal vs The Strongest: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Sporting Cristal vs The Strongest in the US

This game for the 2023 Copa Libertadores, Sporting Cristal and The Strongest at the Estadio Nacional de Lima in Lima on Tuesday, May 2, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.