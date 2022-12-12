Syracuse take on Indiana at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary for the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Tournament Final. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Syracuse and Indiana meet in the College Cup Final of the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Tournament. This game will take place at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary. The home team knows that the visitors have one of the best season records. Here is all the detailed information about this College Soccer game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

Syracuse won during the semifinals against Creighton in what was a tough game that ended 3-2. In addition to that victory, Syracuse won against Vermont, Cornell and Penn to reach the big final game.

The Hoosiers had to defend themselves during the early stages of the 2022 College Soccer Tournament, two wins by a single goal against St. Louis 1-0 and against Marshall 1-0 to finally win the semifinals 2-0 against UNC Greensboro.< /p>

Syracuse vs Indiana: Date

Syracuse and Indiana play for the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Tournament Final on Monday, December 12 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary. Both teams went through a tough road to reach the final, but the Hoosiers want to use home advantage.

Syracuse vs Indiana: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Syracuse vs Indiana at the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Tournament Final

This game for the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Soccer Tournament Final, Syracuse and Indiana at the WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary on Monday, December 12, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPNU

If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here