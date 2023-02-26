The annual gala in which FIFA rewards the best, The Best awards, will take place in Paris, France and so you don't miss anything, here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It is one of the most important prizes awarded by FIFA. Its creation was decided in 2016, with the first delivery being on January 9, 2017. This year will be, then, the seventh occasion in which the highest soccer regulatory entity worldwide will present the prestigious award in recognition of the work of the previous year.

This year, the categories that will be awarded will be the best player (among which Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe stand out), coach (Scaloni, Ancelotti and Guardiola among others) and goalkeeper (Martinez, Courtois, Bounou among others), both in men's soccer and female. In addition, the best goal of the year and the best fans will be awarded.

When will The Best Awards 2023 take place?

The FIFA Best Awards 2023 will take place in Paris, France this Monday, February 27 at 3:00 PM (ET).

The Best Awards 2023: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch The Best Awards 2023

You can stream this The Best FIFA Football Awards live on FIFA’s official YouTube channel.

