Tigres UANL host Motagua in the second leg of the quarterfinals at the 2022-2023 Concacaf Champions League. Read here to find out the kick-off time of the game and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

After Diego Cocca was named coach of Mexico's national team, Tigres UANL believed Marco Antonio 'Chima' Ruiz was the answer as interim. The experiment failed. Now, Robert Dante Siboldi will make his debut on the bench in the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions League. Big changes could be coming in the starting lineup.

Meanwhile, Motagua are one of the biggest surprises of the tournament after eliminating Liga MX's champion, Pachuca. However, in the first leg of the quarterfinals, they lost 1-0 at home against Tigres UANL. They need a win at Estadio Universitario to stay alive. The club from Honduras go for a major upset in soccer this year.

When will Tigres UANL vs Motagua be played?

Tigres UANL vs Motagua: Time by State in the US

ET: 10 PM

CT: 9 PM

MT: 8 PM

PT: 7 PM

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Motagua

Motagua visit Tigres UANL at Estadio Universitario as part of the quarterfinals in the 2022-2023 Concacaf Champions League. The game will be available on Fubo (7-day free trial) in the US. Other options if you don't want to miss it in the United States are TUDN.com, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Fox Sports 1 and FOX Sports App.