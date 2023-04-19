Tigres UANL face Puebla at Estadio Universitario in San Nicolas de los Garza, Nuevo Leon, for Matchday 16 of the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

A new week will begin at the 2023 Liga MX Clausura tournament. At the Estadio Universitario, Tigres UANL will take on Puebla in order to get closer to the first four spots of the competition. Here you will find all the information about when, where, and how to watch this match in the US.

As of today, Tigres is in 7th place of the Clausura 2023 Tournament. The Autenticos have won six games, tied four and lost five to have a total of 22 points.

Whereas Puebla, the team has been struggling this season. The Camoteros are in the 14th position with 17 points, but a victory against Tigres could place them in Playoffs.

When willTigres UANL vs Puebla be played?

Tigres UANL and Puebla will play for Matchday 16 of the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament on Thursday, April 20, at Estadio Universitario in San Nicolas de los Garza, Nuevo Leon. The visitors must win in order to get into Playoffs places.

Tigres UANL vs Puebla: Time by state in the US

ET: 11:05 PM

CT: 10:05 PM

MT: 9:05 PM

PT: 8:05 PM

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Puebla in the US

This game for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament between Tigres UANL and Puebla at the Estadio Universitario in San Nicolas de los Garza, Nuevo Leon, to be played on Thursday, April 20, will broadcast exclusively on VIX+ in the United States.