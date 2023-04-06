Uruguay U17 will go up against Brazil U17 on Matchday 5 of the 2023 U17 South American Championship. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

The first round of the 2023 U17 South American Championship will come to an end in group A with a game between Uruguay U17 and Brazil U17. This clash on Matchday 5 will take place at Estadio George Capwell, in Guayaquil, Ecuador. Read along to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free.

[Watch Uruguay U17 vs Brazil U17 online free on Fubo]

Brazil started playing as the candidates to the title they are. They tied in their opener because of a late goal by Ecuador, but they won their next two games over Chile and Colombia. The Brazilians lead group A and they are already qualified for the final round.

Uruguay will instead be trying to get their ticket to the next stage here. They appear in the fourth place, although they control their faith. A victory vs Brazil will accomplish their goal, though in any other casethey will still have a chance to finish In the Top 3 based on what happens in Ecuador vs Chile.

When will Uruguay U17 vs Brazil U17 be played?

Uruguay U17 will face Brazil U17 on Matchday 5 of the 2023 U17 South American Championship this Friday, April 7. The game will be played at Estadio George Capwell, in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

Uruguay U17 vs Brazil U17: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 PM

CT: 7 PM

MT: 6 PM

PT: 5 PM

How to watch Uruguay U17 vs Brazil U17 in the US

The game between Uruguay U17 and Brazil U17 on Matchday 5 of the 2023 U17 South American Championship will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com, and ViX are the other options.