Vancouver Whitecaps will play against CF Montreal in what will be the Matchday 6 of the 2023 MLS. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States and Canada.

It will be a duel between two of the worst teams in the tournament. A game in which both will seek to leave behind this bad start to the 2023 season and focus on improving in the coming games. Both have had very similar performances and the statistics of both teams is a proof of this.

Both have 3 points and are near the bottom of the standings in their respective Conferences. Of the two, only CF Montreal have won a game but the other three were losses (they have a match to recover), while Vancouver lost twice with 3 draws. They both need points and that will make this game very interesting.

When will Vancouver Whitecaps vs CF Montreal be played?

The game for the Matchday 6 of the 2023 MLS between Vancouver Whitecaps and CF Montreal at the BC Place in British Columbia, Canada will be played this Saturday, April 1 at 10:30 PM (ET).

Vancouver Whitecaps vs CF Montreal: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs CF Montreal

This 2023 MLS game between Vancouver Whitecaps and CF Montreal will be broadcast in the United States and Canada on Apple TV.

