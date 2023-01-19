Manchester United and Crystal Palace played to a 1-1 draw on Wednesday at Selhurst Park, and the match was marked by a heated confrontation between away players, Antony and Bruno Fernandes. Here, find out what happened.

Manchester United's 10-game unbeaten streak came to an end on Wednesday when Michael Olise scored in the dying minutes from a free kick for Crystal Palace in the rescheduled Matchday 7 Premier League clash. The Red Devils believed they had done enough when Bruno Fernandes scored in the first half, but they were given a shock when Olise scored a magnificent free-kick in the 94th minute.

Erik ten Hag's squad lost a little bit of morale after the fight at Selhurst Park. Because of Casemiro's fifth yellow card of the year, they will be without their star midfielder for this weekend's important match against table leaders, Arsenal.

Despite suffering a late setback, Manchester United were still able to advance one spot, passing Newcastle and going into third place, tied with Manchester City in the league. They meet the Gunners on Sunday at Emirates Stadium, and they are now eight points adrift.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United: What transpired between Antony and Bruno Fernandes?

In a game when the away side were trying to go ahead of their city rivals Manchester City, tensions rose to the point where two of Erik ten Hag's players got into it with one another. During the first half of the Crystal Palace game, United players Antony and Bruno Fernandes were spotted arguing.

Video from the Premier League match shows a fight between the duo in the 28th minute, just before United netted the first goal of the match. The Portuguese playmaker yells at his teammate and gestures with his arm as if to say the winger should have broken into the attacking third.

Antony, a former forward for Ajax, didn't waste any time snapping back at his Red Devils teammate, apparently calling Fernandes a "filha de p*ta" ("son of a b****" in English). After the Brazilian gave is teammate the cold shoulder for a second, the two immediately made up and resumed their positions at the center of the team's jubilant celebrations.