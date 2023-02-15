In the 2022-2023 Europa League, Barcelona host Manchester United. Read here to check out what happens if the game ends in a tie.

What happens if Barcelona and Manchester United tie in first leg of 2022-2023 Europa League?

This is the match everyone was expecting in the 2022-2023 Europa League. FC Barcelona are leaders in La Liga and find themselves in the best moment of the season. The rebuilding process led by Xavi seems to be on track with players at a extraordinary level such as Robert Lewandowski, Pedri, Andreas Christensen, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Ronald Araujo.

Manchester United want to be a contender again and Erik ten Hag seems to be the answer. Who is the only team in the United Kingdom alive in four major competitions? The Red Devils with chances at the Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and the Europa League.

In a very long awaited matchup, these two teams are the biggest favorites to hoist the trophy. Read here to find out what happens if FC Barcelona and Manchester United tie in the first leg of the Europa League knockout round playoffs.

What happens if Barcelona and Manchester United tie in the Europa League playoffs?

If Barcelona and Manchester United tie at Camp Nou, there will be no extra time or penalty shoot-out. During the knockout round playoffs of the 2022-2023 Europa League, these are home-away series.

Another important thing to remember towards the second game is that UEFA abolished the away goal rules from all their competitions since the 2021-2022 season. This means that if the aggregate score remains tied in the second leg on February 23 at Old Trafford, then the series go to extra time and a possible penalty shoot-out. That could only happen after the second match.

The knockout stage playoffs in the Europa League will determine the eight clubs which will complete the most expected Round of 16. The teams already qualified are Fenerbahce, Real Sociedad, Real Betis, Feyenoord, Ferencvaros, Freiburg, Arsenal and Union Saint-Gilloise.