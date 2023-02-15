In the Europa League playoffs, Manchester United visit Barcelona. Read here to check out what happens if the Red Devils lose in the first leg.

What happens if Manchester United lose to Barcelona in first leg of 2022-2023 Europa League?

Manchester United are back as contenders. Erik ten Hag is leading a revolution which has the club still alive in the four main competitions they're playing. Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Europa League. They're the only team in the United Kingdom to do that this season.

On the other side, FC Barcelona are living a very similar story. Xavi has been the coach of the team only for a year, but he finally won his first title with the Spanish Super Cup. Furthermore, they're the leaders in La Liga and have reached the semifinal in the Spanish Cup.

So, in the knockout stage of the Europa League playoffs, Manchester United visit Barcelona in a very long awaited matchup. Read here to find out what happens if Manchester United lose in the first leg at Camp Nou.

Europa League: Are Manchester United eliminated if they lose to Barcelona?

If Manchester United lose to FC Barcelona in the 2022-2023 Europa League, they still won't be eliminated considering the knockout round playoffs are scheduled as home-away series. This is the final stage to determine which are the last 16 clubs alive in the tournament.

Though Barcelona would have a major advantage, a second match will be played on February 23 at Old Trafford. It's important to remember that, since the 2021-2022 season, UEFA abolished the away goal rules from all their competitions. That's not a factor regardless of the result in the first leg.

So, if Manchester United lose to Barcelona at Camp Nou, tha path to stay alive in the Europa League would require a huge comeback at home. Then, if Manchester United advance, they would join already qualified clubs to the Round of 16 such as Fenerbahce, Real Sociedad, Real Betis, Feyenoord, Ferencvaros, Freiburg, Arsenal and the surprising Union Saint-Gilloise.