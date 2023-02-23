In the UEFA Europa League play-offs, Manchester United host Barcelona. Read here to check out what happens if the Red Devils lose in the second leg.

What happens if Manchester United lose to Barcelona in second leg of 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League?

Manchester United are in a major rebuilding process with Erik ten Hag as coach. So far, they've been impressive. In something which haven't occurred in years, Manchester United are still in the mix for the Premier League's title, they're in the fifth round of the FA Cup and will play a final: the Carabao Cup.

On the other side, Barcelona are currently alive in the three major competitions they're playing. First place in La Liga, semifinals in the Spanish Cup and one of the favorites to win it all in the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League. Furthermore, just a few weeks ago, Barcelona conquered their first title with Xavi as coach when they defeated Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final.

So, everything is ready for one of the best matchups of the year at Old Trafford. Read here to find out what happens if Manchester United lose to Barcelona in the second leg of the knockout round play-offs in the UEFA Europa League. The aggregate score is 2-2.

UEFA Europa League: Are Manchester United eliminated if they lose to Barcelona?

If Manchester United lose to Barcelona in the second leg of the knockout round play-offs, the Red Devils will be officially eliminated from the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League. Then, after winning the series, Barcelona would go to the Round of 16.

In case Barcelona beat Manchester United, the draw for the Round of 16 will be held on February 24th. In that stage, the winners of the play-off series will join the group stage winners of the tournament.

That's why there are already eight teams qualified for the Round of 16 in the UEFA Europa League: Fenerbahce, Real Sociedad, Real Betis, Feyenoord, Ferencvaros, Freiburg, Arsenal and Union Saint-Gilloise.

If Barcelona eliminate Manchester United, the Round of 16 in the Europa League has its first leg scheduled to be played on March 9th and the second leg on March 16th. Xavi's team would arrive as favorites to reach the final of the tournament which will be played on May 31st at Puskas Arena in Budapest.