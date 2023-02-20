The round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League will have among its most interesting series this confrontation between Liverpool and Real Madrid. Here we will analyze what happens if the "Merengues" lose to "Reds".

Real Madrid and Liverpool will be the protagonists of a great duel that will take place in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. To prepare the preview in Bolavip US we will analyze all the possible scenarios that the result of this game could throw up. Here we will see what happens if Real Madrid loses to Liverpool.

It is the series that many fans have been waiting for. Together with Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, they are the most interesting round of 16 series of the 8 that must be played looking for a place in the quarterfinals. It is that they are two powerful teams from the continent, and also multi-champions of the Champions League.

If this season neither of the two rivals are showing the level they showed in 2021/2022, it is known that they are a strong team, with a long tradition in the Champions League and that they will go all out in search of winning the most important club tournament of UEFA.

Real Madrid lose at Anfield

If this happens, as it is the game of the first leg, Real Madrid would not be automatically eliminated, although they could complicate their passage to the quarterfinals. Of course this also depends on what difference Liverpool get. Even losing by just one goal might not be all bad for the Spaniards, not only because Anfield is a difficult stadium, but also because they could finish at home facing a minimal difference.

