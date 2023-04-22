Wrexham host Boreham Wood in the race for promotion in the National League. Read here to check out what happens if they win the match.

Wrexham are a club from Wales which, at the moment, competes in the National League. In the UK's soccer system, that's the fifth tier. Thanks to a major investment in 2020 by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, Wrexham took the spotlight worldwide. The new ownership wanted to bring back the glory days for the country's oldest team.

Right now, Wrexham are living the dream. This season, Wrexham were the biggest surprise in the FA Cup by reaching the fourth round and they almost eliminated Sheffield United in a thrilling matchup which went to a replay. In the National League, Wrexham are in a major battle with Notts County to win the championship.

Wrexham are beloved by thousands of fans after the documentary series which premiered on August of 2022. Now, with all the success around the club and the influence of a celebrity such as Ryan Reynolds, anything is possible. Read here to check out what happens if they beat Boreham Wood.

National League: What happens if Wrexham win today against Boreham Wood?

If Wrexham win against Boreham Wood, they will be officially champions of the National League and get the promotion. With only one match remaining, Notts County won't be able to catch them. In an amazing stat, the lead in the standings changed 14 times between these two teams.



After 15 years, Wrexham are trying to return to the Football League in what should be a spectacular finale for an epic season at Racecourse Ground. Everything is set for a title celebration in Wales.

A victory by Wrexham at home give them 110 points leaving Notts County with 106. There would be only one match remaining in the calendar. In the last game of the season, Wrexham face Torquay United and Notts County clash with York City.