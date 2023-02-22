Manchester City will not have a couple of top players available for this game, including Kevin De Bruyne who will not travel with the squad to play against Leipzig. Check here why he isn't playing.

Manchester City are close to playing another UEFA Champions League final, this could be their big year to win the title but after Real Madrid’s strong win (defending champions) against Liverpool 5-2 things could be more complicated than they thought.

During the group stage Kevin De Bruyne was one of the key players for Manchester City to help the team win 4 of 6 games during that phase.

Pep Guardiola knows that he must find another player to replace Kevin De Bruyne during the game, especially knowing that an on the road defeat hurts much more than at home.

Why Kevin De Bruyne will not play against Leipzig?

Kevin De Bruyne will not be available due to illness, it is not clear what kind of illness he has but recently Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola confirmed that De Bruyne will not be available for the game against Leipzig due to illness.

Guardiola on Kevin De Bruyne and Laporte: "Kevin and Laporte are illness. They are not ready. I don't know if they will recover for the weekend. It's a blow for both, it is what is during the season, unfortunately. He didn't feel good right after the game with Forest on Sunday, yesterday Aymer didn't feel good. It happens sometimes."

The available Manchester City midfielders are Kalvin Phillips, Gundogan, Grealish, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Foden and Palmer.