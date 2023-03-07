The game of the week will take place in Germany for the UEFA Champions League between powerful teams. But there will be a star player missing out on this match. Check out why Neymar Jr will not play for PSG against Bayern this Wednesday.

Why will Neymar not play for PSG vs Bayern in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16?

The Champions League will have thrilling round of 16 games, but no one will be more attractive than this one. Bayern won the first match 1-0 in Paris, so PSG will have to go on the road to make a comeback. Unfortunately, they will not have Neymar in Germany.

The Parisians have invested a ton of money for the last couple of years trying to win the UCL. Having the Brazilian, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in the same team made them top favorites, although they weren’t able to make it work as they were supposed to.

They will have to be very good to move on to the quarterfinals based on how the series started. The loss in the first leg at home could derail their season, but they have enough weapons. Injuries left them with a star of that trio out for a long time.

When will Neymar return to PSG from injury?

The Parisians were affected by injuries the entire season. Almost every key player had to miss time for a physical issue, with the attacker’s issue being probable the most notable one. The Brazilian will not be making the trip to Germany this time.

Neymar is not playing for PSG against Bayern because he is injured. The game vs Lille played on Ligue 1 left him with an ankle injury that had the ligaments compromised. There was a one-month timetable to return in the beginning, although that changed. PSG now confirmed he will be out for the remainder of the season. This is the full Neymar injury update released by the Parisians.