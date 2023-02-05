As Liverpool's terrible season continued, they dropped to ninth position in the Premier League after Saturday's thrashing at the hands of Wolves. Therefore, after the Red's 3-0 defeat at Molineux, Wolves' social media staff mocked Jurgen Klopp with a funny tweet.

The 2019-20 Premier League winners, Liverpool's downfall is becoming more stunning by the week. There have been many low points this season, but losing 3-0 against Wolves was a new one.

Jurgen Klopp's players can't even make the domestic cup finals, and they also have little chance of making the UEFA Champions League in the spring. They are now in tenth place in the league, having lost seven games this season, far further from the top four teams.

Two goals in the loss to Wolverhampton came in the opening 12 minutes when Craig Dawson scored his first professional goal and Joel Matip scored an own goal. Although the Reds played better in the second half, their comeback was cut short by the home team's captain, Ruben Neves, in the 71st minute.

Wolves poke fun at Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp with humorous tweet

To make matters worse, Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp stated after the game was over that the Wolves' third goal should not have been allowed to stand, adding insult to injury on what had already been a difficult day for his squad: "The third goal I don't count because it was the first time they passed the halfway line in the second half. The other two goals, going into a game with all the things we said during the week and before the game, then this is the start, is horrible.

"You're 2-0 down, the crowd is there but it opens up and we get some control. Then for about 45 minutes, we play a good away game without scoring. That sums it up pretty much. Concentrate for the first 15 minutes. Again, I cannot explain. But these 15 minutes cannot be allowed. It needs to change. That's the thing. I stand here again and for the first 15 minutes I have no explanation, I'm sorry", he told BBC Sport.

As a result, Wolves have turned to Twitter to poke fun at the German manager, tweeting a mocking picture that suggests they only won 2-0 after chalking off their captain's third goal in reaction to his allegations that the goal should not have stood.