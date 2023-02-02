France were really close of becoming only the third team ever to win the World Cup in back-to-back editions. However, after an epic final against Argentina and Lionel Messi, they couldn't join Italy (1934, 1938) and Brazil (1958, 1962) in the record books.

For many players in the French national team, this was the final chance to hoist the most important trophy in the world. That's why in the last weeks, some huge names had already announced their retirement from international soccer. For example, goalkeepers Hugo Lloris and Steve Mandanda. Of course, amid all the controversy around him, Karim Benzema did the same thing though he couldn't play in Qatar.

Now, another star of this magnificent generation of players has decided to leave. In an unexpected turn of events, France and Didier Deschamps lose a key piece towards UEFA Euro 2024. Read here to find out who's saying goodbye.

Another star leaves the national team of France

Raphael Varane officially announced his retirement from the national team after winning the 2018 World Cup and reaching the final in Qatar. "Thanks for everything. Thanks to my teammates and my coaches. Thanks to all the staff and the personnel who helped me. And thanks to all the French fans in the world. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. To represent our magnificent country has been one of the greatest honors of my life. It's time for a new generation to take the lead."

Raphael Varane had 93 international caps. His debut with France came on March 22 of 2013 against Georgia. Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda and Karim Benzema are other players who recently announced their retirement from the national team. It's a shocking decision considering the defender is only 29 years old.

However, according to many reports, Raphael Varane had told his inner circle that his body wasn't responding well to the demands of playing for a club and the national team. He was a crucial name for Didier Deschamps, the coach who trusted Varane when he only was 19 years old. Raphael Varane retires from France as the 13th player with most caps after participating in three World Cups and one UEFA Euro.