Barcelona is not done dreaming about a possible return of Lionel Messi, and Xavi knows what his core will be moving forward.

Barcelona may have issues with their finances but are still looking ahead to 2023/24, almost like a deer without headlights. Xavi’s team is starting to get set in stone and the club has a core group of players that they will rely on for years to come.

In order to bring Messi back to Barcelona without touching that core, the club is reported to be in contact with possible sponsors who can aid the club financially to take the weight of the Argentine’s contract. Messi will also have major offers from Major League Soccer and possibly PSG.

During the reports of a possible return of Messi, TyC Sports has stated that Xavi has identified three players who will not be sold during the offseason and are a part of his core.

Three untouchable players for Barcelona

According to TyC Sports, Xavi’s top three is Ronald Araújo, Pedri, and Frenkie De Jong, these players are by no means going to be on the transfer market anytime soon. Some players like Araújo and Gavi have buy out clauses well over 1 billion euros.

The other players that Xavi is very satisfied with are Ter Stegen, Gavi, Balde, and veterans Koundé, Raphinha, and Lewandowski.