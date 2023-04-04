According to a report out of France the Messi, Neymar, and Mbappé era will come to an end when the season finishes.

PSG is in turmoil, after dropping out of the UEFA Champions League all the club has left for this season is winning the French league, something their supporters are sick of winning. PSG sits first in France with a six-point lead after dropping their last two matches.

According to RMC Sport, the club has made a decision as to who will feature for PSG next season and the trifecta of Messi, Neymar, and Mbappé will be broken up. According to the report, PSG will not renew the contract of Argentine World Cup winner Lionel Messi. The board of directors are keen to freshen things up and having Mbappé for one more season and seeing out Neymar’s current deal will be essential to attend other areas of the team.

This season the World Cup winner has 18 goals in 33 matches and has for some reason become the focal point of attack by the PSG supporters. Being booed and being fingered as one of the key responsibles for PSG’s lack of accomplishments.

The future of Lionel Messi

While absurd as it may seem to point all the fingers at Lionel Messi, RMC Sport’s report contradicts other reports that PSG was trying to keep the Argentine for one more season. Nonetheless Messi is reported to have a mega deal with Major League Soccer on the table, a deal that would see the Argentine make substantially more money than he is making now in France.

Messi’s camp were reported to be willing to give PSG first crack at a contract extension, the Arab world seems to be off the table for Messi, but a return to Barcelona or a mega move to MLS seem to be the likely destinations for the Argentine.

A return to Argentina seems highly unlikely but his youth club Newell’s Old Boys are trying to do everything they can to sign Messi in the summer.