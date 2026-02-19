Inter Miami announce useful move to help Lionel Messi repeat MLS title in 2026

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are preparing to defend the MLS Cup title they secured last season with a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps. Ahead of their season opener this Saturday, February 21, against LAFC, the South Florida franchise announced a key administrative move to provide further roster flexibility.

“Inter Miami CF has acquired an International Roster Slot for the 2026 Major League Soccer (MLS) season from the New England Revolution. In exchange, the Club has traded $125,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) and an additional $125,000 in 2027 GAM,” the franchise announced in an official statement.

With this move, Inter Miami obtain an International Roster Slot that will allow them to continue strengthening the squad with international players. The franchise noted that “as part of the agreement, the international roster slot will return to the New England Revolution at the opening of the Secondary Transfer Window (July 13)”.

The transaction is a calculated move by the Herons as they prepare for a grueling schedule that includes the MLS regular season, Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup, and Campeones Cup. To handle the workload, the franchise has already added ten players in what has become the busiest transfer window in the club’s history.

For the 2026 campaign, Inter Miami have significantly bolstered their ranks. The new arrivals include German Berterame, Luis Barraza, David Ayala, Dayne St. Clair, Micael, Sergio Reguilon, Facundo Mura, and Daniel Pinter. Additionally, Tadeo Allende and Rocco Rios Novo have returned to Florida on permanent deals following the expiration of their loan spells last season.

Mascherano hints at further signings

Despite the high volume of activity, head coach Javier Mascherano indicated that the club remains active in the market. Before the team traveled to Ecuador for their recent friendly against Barcelona SC, Mascherano signaled that more arrivals could be on the horizon.

“We are not done with the transfer window because this one is longer than the others, and we are always looking to add people who can contribute and improve what we have,” Mascherano told reporters.

With the primary transfer window remaining open until Thursday, March 26, and a fresh international slot now available, it is highly likely that Lionel Messi will welcome at least one more teammate before the window shuts.

