Ballon d’Or 2023 has a shortlist of who’s to lift the biggest individual prize in the sport of soccer or football. Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi are the two biggest candidates to lift the coveted trophy, for Messi it would be his record eighth Ballon d’Or if he wins.



The ceremony will be held at the end of the month on October 30th, and reports have indicated that all signs point for one last big win for Lionel Messi who led Argentina to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar and has turned the fortunes of struggling MLS side Inter Miami.



Now according to friend and member of the Messi staff Alessandro Dossetti, it has all but been decided that the winner of the Ballon d’Or will in fact be the Argentine international.



Lionel Messi to win the Ballon d’Or?



Dossetti uploaded a picture of a woman with the Ballon d’Or and wrote on his Instagram story, “Lionel Messi was told today that he is the winner of Ballon d’Or 2023.”





Dossetti is a part of the Messi staff that is located in Miami and once sent out a story stating that Messi could miss as much as four months of action due to his leg injury suffered while with Argentina during World Cup qualification in September.





Who has won the most Ballon d’Or’s?



No one comes close to Lionel Messi who has won 7 and could win 8, he is followed by Cristiano Ronaldo at 5, then Michel Platini, Johan Cruyff, and Marco van Basten are far behind with 3.