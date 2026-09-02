Argentina reportedly arranging friendlies amid rumors of Lionel Messi’s farewell game

With rumors swirling around Lionel Messi and a potential last dance with his national team, a report hints Argentina could set up more than one game to honor their legend.

Although Lionel Messi wrote a long explanation for his decision to retire from international soccer, many questions remain unanswered. Who will be Argentina’s next captain without Messi? Is Lionel Scaloni staying on the job? Who will wear Argentina’s No. 10 after Messi’s international retirement? We may not know the answers for a long time.

However, we should learn soon if there will indeed be a farewell game for Messi. A recent report indicated Messi is expected to play one final match with Argentina. However, it may not be only one game, but a series of outings played across the country, instead.

“Argentina are working to arrange two or three friendly matches in September,” as reported by TNT Sports Argentina’s Maximiliano Grillo. “The games are expected to be played in Buenos Aires, Cordoba and/or Rosario, with the opponents yet to be confirmed.”

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One game isn’t enough

One farewell game might be enough to honor certain legends, but certainly not one of Messi’s stature and significance. Thus, it seems Argentina will have themselves a farewell tour rather than a lone leave-taking match. Because no soccer fan in Argentina will want to miss Messi’s last game ever wearing the Albiceleste’s jersey, it’s only fair to host more than one outing and in different venues.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina at Dallas Stadium.

Buenos Aires is a lock. The country’s capital city has the biggest population and is home to Estadio Monumental, where Argentina plays most of its games and which can host over 85,000 fans, more than any other venue in the Land of Silver. Cordoba and Rosario appear to be competing for the other game, while the chance of adding a third would solve that dilemma.

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Rosario and Cordoba may have to fight for Messi

Rosario, Messi’s hometown, simply makes too much sense, even if the game would be held at Rosario Central’s stadium, which is the home of Messi’s childhood club’s (Newell’s Old Boys) archrivals.

Cordoba’s biggest stadium, named after 1978 World Cup winner Mario Alberto Kempes, has hosted several national team games over the years. Moreover, Cordoba’s capital is the second-most populated city in the country, with Rosario third. Its location also helps people from northern provinces get the chance to see Messi without traveling all the way to Buenos Aires.

It’s clear a three-game slate is the best solution for Argentina. It may not thrill the clubs who allow their players to represent Argentina during the international window, but it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

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Why three-game farewell tour could raise eyebrows

Messi is in the clear. He plays in MLS, where his duties are far more relaxed and he gets to decide when he feels like taking a break. If he wants to play more games with Argentina than Inter Miami would like, there isn’t much the Herons can do about it. Plus, it would be just this one last time.

However, players who compete in Europe may face more resistance from their clubs. As it is, no club ever likes the risk that international breaks pose. An extra game would likely be greeted with a huge “No, thank you” from European clubs. Still, this is an Argentina national team that loves Messi. The majority of the locker room is made up of young players who grew up idolizing Messi and never take playing alongside him for granted.

Thus, if they get the chance to play with him one final time, and do so in Argentina, there’s not much that will keep them from lacing up their cleats. No one will want to miss Messi’s final game in Argentina in an Albiceleste jersey, least of all the players. They may be world soccer stars, but they still look up to the Argentine ace like kids watching their idol.