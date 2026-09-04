Why isn’t Ousmane Dembele starting for PSG vs Monaco today in Ligue 1 Matchday 3?

Ousmane Dembele will be a notable omission from Paris Saint-Germain's starting lineup as PSG takes on Monaco on Matchday 3 of the Ligue 1 campaign.

PSG welcome Monaco to the Parc des Princes for Matchday 3 of Ligue 1, seeking its first victory of the campaign following back-to-back draws on the road against Rennes and Lille. As PSG prepare for their home opener, head coach Luis Enrique has revealed his starting XI, notably leaving star winger Ousmane Dembele on the bench.

Dembele’s benching against Monaco is purely tactical. With the UEFA Champions League opening match against Slovan Bratislava approaching on September 9, the Spanish manager is prioritizing squad rotation to ensure his key starters remain fresh for European competition.

Maghnes Akliouche steps into the starting lineup in place of Dembele, joining an attack anchored by marquee signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Desire Doue in the attack.

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While former PSG icon Lionel Messi continues to dominate headlines following his international retirement from Argentina, the current French champions remain focused on the task at hand. PSG aim to capture their first three points of the Ligue 1 season, while Monaco enters the fixture looking to keep pace at the top of the table.

PSG confirmed starting XI

With Dembele rested and Kvaratskhelia leading the frontline, Enrique has named a rotated squad tailored for both domestic duty and European preparation. Here is PSG’s confirmed lineup to face Monaco:

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Goalkeeper: Matvey Safonov

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Warren Zaire-Emery

Midfielders: Vitinha, Joao Neves, Fabian Ruiz

Forwards: Maghnes Akliouche, Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

In team news, Lucas Digne remains out of the squad due to fitness concerns, while left-back Nuno Mendes serves a one-match suspension following his red card against Lille.