Why isn’t Ousmane Dembele starting for PSG vs Monaco today in Ligue 1 Matchday 3?

PSG welcome Monaco to the Parc des Princes for Matchday 3 of Ligue 1, seeking its first victory of the campaign following back-to-back draws on the road against Rennes and Lille. As PSG prepare for their home opener, head coach Luis Enrique has revealed his starting XI, notably leaving star winger Ousmane Dembele on the bench.
Dembele’s benching against Monaco is purely tactical. With the UEFA Champions League opening match against Slovan Bratislava approaching on September 9, the Spanish manager is prioritizing squad rotation to ensure his key starters remain fresh for European competition.
Maghnes Akliouche steps into the starting lineup in place of Dembele, joining an attack anchored by marquee signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Desire Doue in the attack.
While former PSG icon Lionel Messi continues to dominate headlines following his international retirement from Argentina, the current French champions remain focused on the task at hand. PSG aim to capture their first three points of the Ligue 1 season, while Monaco enters the fixture looking to keep pace at the top of the table.
Parc des Princes. 🏠❤️💙#PSGASM I #Ligue1 pic.twitter.com/JtEjlGYgd3— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) September 4, 2026
PSG confirmed starting XI
With Dembele rested and Kvaratskhelia leading the frontline, Enrique has named a rotated squad tailored for both domestic duty and European preparation. Here is PSG’s confirmed lineup to face Monaco:
PSG vs Monaco: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Ligue 1 game on September 4, 2026
- Goalkeeper: Matvey Safonov
- Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Warren Zaire-Emery
- Midfielders: Vitinha, Joao Neves, Fabian Ruiz
- Forwards: Maghnes Akliouche, Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
In team news, Lucas Digne remains out of the squad due to fitness concerns, while left-back Nuno Mendes serves a one-match suspension following his red card against Lille.