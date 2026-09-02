Messi, Casemiro get upgrades as Inter Miami make multiple roster moves before MLS transfer deadline

Lionel Messi and Casemiro are set to integrate new teammates into the squad following a series of roster additions made by Inter Miami ahead of the MLS transfer deadline.

Inter Miami have bolstered their roster with a pair of key additions following the departure of Noah Allen, who was sent on loan to the Chicago Fire for the remainder of the season. Lionel Messi and Casemiro are set to welcome Matias Galarza Fonda and newly introduced attacker Riquelme Filippi as their newest teammates in South Florida.

According to Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, Matias Galarza Fonda is joining on loan from River Plate for the remainder of the season. The midfielder recently raised his international profile by earning a roster spot with Paraguay for the 2026 World Cup—where he scored a goal—prompting a reported offer for a one-year loan featuring a $3 million purchase option for a 50% stake.

Miami hopes these reinforcements will help restart its winning momentum in Major League Soccer. The club has faced a stretch of inconsistency following Messi’s return to the squad from his stint at the 2026 World Cup in North America.

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Additionally, Inter Miami received encouraging news regarding Mateo Silvetti’s injury recovery. Getting Silvetti back on the pitch will be crucial as the Herons navigate upcoming fixtures in their bid to secure back-to-back MLS Cup titles.

A new Brazilian is coming to Miami 🇧🇷✨ Bem-vindo, Riquelme!



🔗 https://t.co/nvsuRG1M5I pic.twitter.com/6MyiauRo2C — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) September 2, 2026

Additional Inter Miami roster moves

Alongside the two incoming signings, Inter Miami confirmed that midfielder David Ruiz will join the New York Red Bulls on loan for the remainder of the season. The club now looks to quickly integrate its newest additions into the lineup for the upcoming MLS stretch run.

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The front office also made a change on the sidelines, naming former Argentine star Kily Gonzalez as head coach for the rest of the season. Gonzalez replaces interim manager Guillermo Hoyos following a string of disappointing league results.

Updated Inter Miami roster

Goalkeepers

#97 Dayne St. Clair (Canada)

#13 Luis Barraza (USA)

#34 Rocco Rios Novo (Argentina)

Defenders

#3 Sergio Reguilon (Spain)

#4 Facundo Mura (Argentina)

#15 Fricio Caicedo (Ecuador)

#16 Micael (Brazil)

#17 Ian Fray (Jamaica)

#2 Gonzalo Lujan (Argentina)

#37 Maximiliano Falcon (Uruguay)

#42 Yannick Bright (Italy)

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Midfielders

#5 Casemiro (Brazil)

#7 Rodrigo De Paul (Argentina)

#8 Telasco Segovia (Venezuela)

#20 Santiago Morales (USA)

#22 David Ayala (Argentina)

Matías Galarza (Paraguay) — Reported Transfer Target (River Plate)

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