PSG will visit AC Ajaccio in the opening of Matchday 12 of 2022-2023 Ligue 1. The leaders are going to be without two big names for this game. Find out the probable lineups of both sides ahead of this clash at Stade François Coty.

The 2022-2023 Ligue 1 will start Matchday 12 on Friday, October 21 with a strong offer. AC Ajaccio vs PSG represents a great way to get into the weekend with a star-studded team in action. If you are in the US, you can watch the game on FuboTV (free trial).

PSG are currently leading the league with an almost perfect scoring. Their nine wins and two draws in 11 appearances put them at the top of the standings. However, things haven’t been easy for the Parisian team. Although they defeated Olympique Marseille in a rivalry clash last Sunday, that 1-0 victory was their only one in the last four matches in all competitions. With a Champions League challenge against Maccabi Haifa on the horizon, this could be a trap game if they aren’t focused.

For AC Ajaccio the situation is almost the opposite. Their 18th place would cost them their recently acquired spot in Ligue 1, so they are in need of better results. The good thing for them is they were able to get four in their last two games. But they must improve at home because they lost four contests in a row at Stade François Coty.

AC Ajaccio probable lineup

AC Ajaccio head coach Olivier Pantaloni must be thrilled with the improvement his players showed. But for this tough game he will still be without three elements. Qazim Laçi (hamstring), Romain Hamouma (ankle) and Yoann Touzghar (knee) are going to stay out due to their respective injuries.

AC Ajaccio lineup: Benjamin Leroy; Mohamed Youssouf, Oumar Gonzalez, Cédric Avinel, Youssouf Koné; Riad Nouri, Vincent Marchetti, Mathieu Coutadeur, Kevin Spadanuda; Mounaim El Idrissy and Bevic Moussiti-Oko.

PSG probable lineup

PSG has plenty of options in their squad in case of absences. In this case, Christophe Galtier will have to take advantage of the depth in the Parisian team. The main absent for this duel will be Neymar Jr. The Brazilian star scored the only goal against Olympique Marseille, but this time he won't be available for a suspension. The other notable player set to miss this trip is Sergio Ramos for the same reason. A third mandatory modification will be the substitution of Danilo Pereira for an injury.

PSG lineup: Gianluigi Donnaruma; Achraf Hakimi, Nordi Mukiele, Marquinhos, Juan Bernat; Fabián Ruiz, Marco Verratti, Vitinha; Pablo Sarabia, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé.