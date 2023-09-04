AC Milan is back, or at least that is what the Italian giants want everyone to think, the Rossoneri have gone 3 for 3 in their first three games in Serie A and when the international break ends will match wits with Inter Milan in a Milano derby.

AC Milan have gotten stellar performances from their attack with man of the match performances from USMNT winger Christian Pulisic, striker Olivier Giroud, and playmaker Rafael Leão. Also coming up huge have been Mike Maignan and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Stefano Pioli has a squad that can think big this season, and nothing comes bigger than the UEFA Champions League, where AC Milan could make a huge statement if they get out of the group of death which has Milan with Borussia Dortmund, PSG, and Newcastle United.

Salaries of AC Milan players

Soy Calcio published an overview of the salaries each major AC Milan player makes for the 2023/24 season. Here is a breakdown of some of the wages of the club’s top players:

Rafael Leão – 5 million euros

Christian Pulisic – 4 million Euros

Théo Hernandez – 4 million euros

Ruben Loftus-Cheek – 4 million euros

Olivier Giroud – 3.5 million euros

Mike Maignan – 2.8 million euros

Luka Jović – 2.5 million euros

Yunus Musah – 2 million euros

AC Milan will play Inter Milan on September 16th, debut in the Champions League at home against Newcastle on September 19th, and then play Hellas Verona on September 24th.