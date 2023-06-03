AC Milan will receive Hellas Verona this Sunday, June 4 in what will be the Matchday 38 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Although the champions of this 2022/2023 season of Serie A have been known for several Matchdays, in this final Matchday there are still some things at stake, so fans will be able to enjoy a really interesting closing, although of course not all teams fight for some goal.
But it can happen that in a game one team doesn’t play for nothing, but the other does, as is the case in this duel. AC Milan have secured their qualification for the UEFA Champions League, so they no longer have any particular objective. Instead, Hellas Verona play, together with Spezia, their place in Serie A.
AC Milan vs Hellas Verona: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (June 5)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (June 5)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (June 5)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (June 5)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (June 5)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (June 5)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 3:00 AM (June 5)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (June 5)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
AC Milan vs Hellas Verona: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: beIN Sports Connect
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZ PLAY
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now
Greece: Space Sport 6 HD
India: JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365, Onefootball
Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com
Israel: ONE2
Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italy, 215 DAZN Zone
Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+
Morocco: STARZ PLAY
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: STARZ PLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 3 Serbia
Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football, Máximo 360, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League
Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Mix
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 10
United Arab Emirates: STARZ PLAY
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1
USA: Paramount+.