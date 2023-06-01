Football, the most popular sport in the world, has a long and illustrious history of being linked to acclaim and glory. As a result of their admiration, fans hold their favorite athletes in high esteem and often hold them up as role models.

Most athletes in the sport of football have excellent character and make significant contributions to society. However, despite the glitz and glamour, a rising number of players are getting into legal difficulties.

Of course, there are always some who end themselves on the wrong side of the law. The most recent example of this is an ex-Bundesliga and Serie A player.

Who is the player who faces arrest warrant?

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Los Angeles Galaxy winger Douglas Costa on charges of nonpayment of child support. Now a designated player for the Galaxy, the 32-year-old forward is enjoying his time in Major League Soccer after a loan move from Brazilian side Gremio.

According to Brazilian outlet GZH, on May 26 the 8th Family Court in Porte Alegre, Brazil issued an arrest notice for Costa, meaning he will be apprehended if he returns to his native country. Sergio Queiroz, the player’s attorney, has said that his client plans to appeal the ruling in the hopes that ‘justice is done’.

Costa’s European career was fruitful before he moved to the United States. He won league championships with Shakhtar Donetsk, Bayern, and Juventus, among others.