After 12 seasons David De Gea has left Manchester United, the Spanish goalkeeper was around for a Premier League, Europa League and FA Cup. De Gea was also around to see the club drop down in terms of being an elite club to stagnant.

The departure of De Gea means that Manchester United has officially no more players who once were under the watchful eye of Sir Alex Ferguson.

With the departure of the Spanish netminder, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has a goalkeeper in his sights, one he worked with at Ajax.

Manchester United after André Onana

According to The Sun, Manchester United have their sights set on Inter Milan keeper André Onana. Onana worked with ten Hag at Ajax, where he played 214 games at Ajax, winning six titles.

At Inter Milan, Onana has already won two titles and was runner up of last season’s UEFA Champions League. In total Onana has played 41 games in one season for the Italian giants.

Onana has a value of near $40 million, and after only recently joining Inter Milan, Manchester United will need to put up a huge transfer fee to get him.