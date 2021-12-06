AC Milan play against Liverpool for a Group Stage game of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

AC Milan and Liverpool meet in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milano on December 7, 2021 at 3:00 PM (ET). The home team is praying to win this game and for another team to lose. Here is all the detailed information about this Champions League game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game live on Paramount+ with a 7-day Free Trial.

AC Milan are in a life and death situation, if they don't win this game they could run out of spot to play in the Round of 16 or in the UEFA Europa League. But the team depends on other results, since they need Porto to win against Atletico de Madrid.

Liverpool as leaders of Group B have nothing to fear against the Italians as they won five games in the group stage for a total of 15 points and +10 goal difference. The team's most recent victory was against Porto 2-0 at home.

AC Milan vs Liverpool: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milano, Italy.

AC Milan vs Liverpool: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

AC Milan vs Liverpool: Storylines

AC Milan won against Atletico de Madrid in Spain 1-0 thanks to a goal of Messias in the 87th minute, but before that victory they had tied a game against Porto 1-1 at home. AC Milan's home record in the group stage of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League is mediocre with a draw and a 1-2 loss to Atletico Madrid. The team won the last two games of Serie A against Genoa 3-0 and Salernitana 2-0.

Liverpool so far have scored 15 goals for and the defense has allowed only 5 goals against, in the two most recent games the team scored 4 goals by Jota, Mané, Thiago and Salah. Liverpool's first victory in Group B was against AC Milan in England, the home team scored the first goal of the game but the visitors scored two goals by Rebic 42 'and Diaz 44'. But in the second half of that game, the home team came from behind to win with two goals by Salah and Henderson.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free AC Milan vs Liverpool in the U.S.

This UEFA Champions League 2021/2022 game for the Group Stage will be available worldwide through television, internet apps and will be broadcast in the United States by: Paramount+ and other options to watch the game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDNxtra. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, tablet or computer.

AC Milan vs Liverpool: Predictions And Odds

AC Milan are slightly favorites at home with -1 goal line and -105 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a good home record in Serie A at 6-1-1. Liverpool are underdogs with +1 ATS and +250 moneyline. The draw is offered at +280 odds. The best pick for this Champions League game is: AC Milan -105.



FanDuel AC Milan -105 Draw +280 Liverpool +250

* Odds via FanDuel.