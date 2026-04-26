Where to watch Milan vs Juventus live in the USA: 2025/2026 Serie A

Milan will play against Juventus in Matchday 34 of the 2025/2026 Serie A season. Here’s everything you need to know, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Milan vs Juventus online in the US on Fubo]

One of Serie A’s marquee showdowns headlines the weekend slate as AC Milan and Juventus renew their storied rivalry in the latest Derby dei Campioni, a clash between two of Italy’s most decorated clubs with major implications in the race for Europe.

The Rossoneri enter with 66 points, out of the Scudetto hunt but focused on locking down a UEFA Champions League spot, while the Vecchia Signora sit just behind at 63, aiming to secure a top-four finish and keep distance from Como 1907, who remain within striking distance on 58.

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When will the Milan vs Juventus match be played?

Milan play against Juventus in a Matchday 34 clash of the 2025-2026 Serie A season this Sunday, April 26. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Khephren Thuram of Juventus – Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Milan vs Juventus: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Milan vs Juventus in the USA

This 2025/2026 Serie A game between Milan and Juventus will be broadcast live in the USA on Fubo. Other options: DAZN, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+ and FOX Deportes.