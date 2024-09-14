AC Milan vs Venezia: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 Serie A Matchday 4

AC Milan and Venezia square off in a Matchday 4 game of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. Whether you're tuning in on TV or streaming online, here's how you can catch every moment of the action, tailored to your location.

[Watch AC Milan vs Venezia in the USA on Paramount+]

Two teams that did not start the tournament well will face each other. Venezia, a side expected to battle relegation, have had a dismal start, collecting just one point from a possible 12 through the first four Matchdays. This disappointing performance has cast doubt on their ability to stay afloat this season, as the pressure mounts on the team to turn things around.

AC Milan haven’t fared much better, managing only two points from their opening four games. With expectations much higher for the Rossoneri, this slow start has left fans and analysts alike puzzled. Both teams are desperate for points, making this clash a pivotal moment as they look to ignite their seasons and climb the standings.

AC Milan vs Venezia: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (September 15)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 15)

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (September 15)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 15)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 15)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

AC Milan vs Venezia: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1

Canada: fuboTV Canada, VIVA, TLN

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2 Germany

India: GXR World

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Italy: DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K

Mexico: Disney+ Mexico, ESPN Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 3

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Spain: DAZN Spain

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, STC TV, Abu Dhabi Sports Premium 1

USA: Paramount+