Trending topics:
Serie A

AC Milan vs Venezia: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 Serie A Matchday 4

AC Milan and Venezia square off in a Matchday 4 game of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. Whether you're tuning in on TV or streaming online, here's how you can catch every moment of the action, tailored to your location.

Rafael Leao of AC Milan
© IMAGO / InsidefotoRafael Leao of AC Milan

By Leonardo Herrera

AC Milan will face Venezia in a Matchday 4 clash of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. Fans can catch all the action live on TV or via streaming services, with complete details on where to watch. Stay tuned for key highlights from what promises to be an exciting matchup between these two sides.

[Watch AC Milan vs Venezia in the USA on Paramount+]

Two teams that did not start the tournament well will face each other. Venezia, a side expected to battle relegation, have had a dismal start, collecting just one point from a possible 12 through the first four Matchdays. This disappointing performance has cast doubt on their ability to stay afloat this season, as the pressure mounts on the team to turn things around.

AC Milan haven’t fared much better, managing only two points from their opening four games. With expectations much higher for the Rossoneri, this slow start has left fans and analysts alike puzzled. Both teams are desperate for points, making this clash a pivotal moment as they look to ignite their seasons and climb the standings.

Advertisement

AC Milan vs Venezia: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (September 15)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 15)
Canada: 2:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (September 15)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 15)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 15)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

AC Milan’s Rafael Leão slams Paolo Di Canio on social media after criticism

see also

AC Milan’s Rafael Leão slams Paolo Di Canio on social media after criticism

AC Milan vs Venezia: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1
Canada: fuboTV Canada, VIVA, TLN
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2 Germany
India: GXR World
International: Onefootball, Bet365
Italy: DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K
Mexico: Disney+ Mexico, ESPN Mexico
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 3
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Spain: DAZN Spain
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, STC TV, Abu Dhabi Sports Premium 1
USA: Paramount+

Advertisement
leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Shohei Ohtani's closest MVP competitor exits game due to possible injury
MLB

Shohei Ohtani's closest MVP competitor exits game due to possible injury

NCAAF News: Travis Hunter makes a strong pick between Patrick Mahomes vs Lamar Jackson
Sports

NCAAF News: Travis Hunter makes a strong pick between Patrick Mahomes vs Lamar Jackson

NFL News: Bengals Joe Burrow makes strong statement about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
NFL

NFL News: Bengals Joe Burrow makes strong statement about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Yankees legends provide insightful perspective on Juan Soto’s free agency future
MLB

Yankees legends provide insightful perspective on Juan Soto’s free agency future

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo