AEK Athens will face Panathinaikos in a game valid for the Matchday 7 of the 2023/2024 Super League Greece 1 Playoffs. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

AEK Athens vs Panathinaikos: Where and How to Watch Live 2023/2024 Super League Greece 1 Playoffs

AEK Athens and Panathinaikos are set to clash in Matchday 7 of the 2023/2024 Super League Greece 1 Playoffs. Anticipate a detailed preview of this exciting showdown. Explore various viewing options, including television broadcasts and live streaming services accessible in your country.

A highly anticipated duel awaits in Round 7 of the 2023/2024 Super League Greece 1 Playoffs, as these two rivals clash with nothing less than the top spot in the standings at stake, with only a few Matchdays remaining in the tournament. On one side, we have the leaders, AEK Athens, boasting 72 points and determined to maintain their position atop of the standings.

They understand the significance of securing victory to achieve this goal. Meanwhile, Panathinaikos sees this as a golden opportunity to seize the lead. However, they are aware that a negative result could tilt the scales in favor of their adversaries.

AEK Athens vs Panathinaikos: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 2:30 PM

Australia: 4:30 AM (April 25)

Canada: 1:30 PM

Greece: 8:30 PM

Mexico: 11:30 AM

USA: 1:30 PM (ET)

AEK Athens vs Panathinaikos: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Claro Sports

Australia: Antenna Satellite/Pacific

Canada: Antenna Satellite/Pacific

Greece: Cosmote Sport 1 HD

International: Bet365

Mexico: Claro Sports

USA: Antenna Satellite/Pacific