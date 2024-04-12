AFC Bournemouth will face off against Manchester United for the Matchday 32 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

AFC Bournemouth and Manchester United are set to clash in a fixture for Matchday 32 of the 2023/2024 Premier League season. This overview provides detailed insights into the upcoming match, including its venue, as well as a variety of viewing options available through television or live streaming platforms in your country.

Manchester United remain in sixth place in the standings with 49 points. Although it may still be premature to entirely discount their chances of securing a spot in the Champions League, given the 11-point gap and the Tottenham and Aston Villa good performances, it appears challenging for either of them not to secure the coveted fourth place.

A more realistic objective for the “Red Devils” is to maintain their sixth-place position to qualify for the Europa League, a task made precarious by West Ham‘s close proximity, trailing them by just one point. Their upcoming opponents, AFC Bournemouth, sit 7 points adrift of the Conference League positions and are eager to accumulate points in pursuit of a historic qualification.

AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 1:30 PM

Australia: 3:30 AM (April 13)

Bangladesh: 10:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

India: 10:00 PM

Indonesia: 12:30 AM (April 13)

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Malaysia: 12:30 AM (April 13)

Mexico: 11:30 AM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

South Africa: 6:30 PM

Spain: 6:30 PM

UAE: 6:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

USA: 12:30 PM

AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: ESPN Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Canada: fuboTV Canada

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, WOW

India: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, JioTV, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Calcio, NOW TV

Malaysia: sooka, Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN Spain, DAZN 3, Movistar+

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD

United Kingdom: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5, Live SKY GO, Extra Sky Sports Main Event

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, Telemundo Sports Live, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO NBC