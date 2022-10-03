Ajax will host Napoli in what will be a game for Matchday 3 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).
It will undoubtedly be one of the most interesting duels of Matchday 3 of this 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. On one side will be Ajax, who are coming off a tight loss to Liverpool in the previous Matchday. Now they will seek to recover since of course they want to be among the first two places and qualify for the round of 16.
Napoli are having a great moment, not only internationally but also in Serie A. They are the current leaders of the Italian league with 20 points, product of 6 wins and 2 draws. They are also undefeated in the UCL, winning their first two games outright: Liverpool 4-1 and Rangers 3-0. Undoubtedly, they seek to continue with these excellent performances.
Ajax vs Napoli: Kick-Off Time
Ajax will play against Napoli for the Matchday 3 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group phase this Tuesday, October 4 at Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Argentina: 4 PM
Australia: 5 AM (October 5)
Bangladesh: 1 AM (October 5)
Belgium: 9 PM
Brazil: 4 PM
Cameroon: 8 PM
Canada: 3 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 1 PM
Croatia: 9 PM
Denmark: 9 PM
Ecuador: 2 PM
Egypt: 9 PM
France: 9 PM
Germany: 9 PM
Ghana: 7 PM
India: 12:30 AM (October 5)
Indonesia: 2 AM (October 5)
Iran: 10:30 PM
Ireland: 8 PM
Israel: 10 PM
Italy: 9 PM
Jamaica: 2 PM
Japan: 4 AM (October 5)
Kenya: 10 PM
Malaysia: 3 AM (October 5)
Mexico: 2 PM
Morocco: 8 PM
Netherlands: 9 PM
New Zealand: 7 AM (October 5)
Nigeria: 8 PM
Norway: 9 PM
Poland: 9 PM
Portugal: 8 PM
Qatar: 10 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10 PM
Senegal: 7 PM
Serbia: 9 PM
Singapore: 3 AM (October 5)
South Africa: 9 PM
South Korea: 4 AM (October 5)
Spain: 9 PM
Sweden: 9 PM
Switzerland: 9 PM
Tanzania: 10 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM
Tunisia: 7 PM
Uganda: 10 PM
UAE: 9 PM
UK: 8 PM
United States: 3 PM (ET)
Ajax vs Napoli: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Fox Sports 2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 4
Brazil: ESPN4, Star+, HBO Max, NOW NET and Claro
Cameroon: Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: Star+, FOX Sports 2 Southern Cone
Egypt: beIN Sports Xtra, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
France: Free, beIN Sports MAX 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: TOD, beIN Sports Xtra, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland: LiveScore App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 5, BT Sport App
Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport 253, Sky Sport Arena, SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
South Korea: SPOTV ON 2
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: HBO max
Morocco: beIN Sports Xtra, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Netherlands: RTL 7, Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: SparkSport
Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now
Norway: TV 2 Play
Portugal: Eleven Sports 6 Portugal
Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra, TOD
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App, SuperSport LaLiga, MáXimo 360
Spain: Movistar Champions League 4, Movistar+
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 7, Blue Sport 2
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Tunisia: TOD, beIN Sports Xtra, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra
United Kingdom: LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BT Sport 5, BTSport.com
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial), VIX+