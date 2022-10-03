Ajax will face Napoli for the Matchday 3 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Ajax will host Napoli in what will be a game for Matchday 3 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).

It will undoubtedly be one of the most interesting duels of Matchday 3 of this 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. On one side will be Ajax, who are coming off a tight loss to Liverpool in the previous Matchday. Now they will seek to recover since of course they want to be among the first two places and qualify for the round of 16.

Napoli are having a great moment, not only internationally but also in Serie A. They are the current leaders of the Italian league with 20 points, product of 6 wins and 2 draws. They are also undefeated in the UCL, winning their first two games outright: Liverpool 4-1 and Rangers 3-0. Undoubtedly, they seek to continue with these excellent performances.

Ajax vs Napoli: Kick-Off Time

Ajax will play against Napoli for the Matchday 3 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group phase this Tuesday, October 4 at Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Argentina: 4 PM

Australia: 5 AM (October 5)

Bangladesh: 1 AM (October 5)

Belgium: 9 PM

Brazil: 4 PM

Cameroon: 8 PM

Canada: 3 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 1 PM

Croatia: 9 PM

Denmark: 9 PM

Ecuador: 2 PM

Egypt: 9 PM

France: 9 PM

Germany: 9 PM

Ghana: 7 PM

India: 12:30 AM (October 5)

Indonesia: 2 AM (October 5)

Iran: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 8 PM

Israel: 10 PM

Italy: 9 PM

Jamaica: 2 PM

Japan: 4 AM (October 5)

Kenya: 10 PM

Malaysia: 3 AM (October 5)

Mexico: 2 PM

Morocco: 8 PM

Netherlands: 9 PM

New Zealand: 7 AM (October 5)

Nigeria: 8 PM

Norway: 9 PM

Poland: 9 PM

Portugal: 8 PM

Qatar: 10 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10 PM

Senegal: 7 PM

Serbia: 9 PM

Singapore: 3 AM (October 5)

South Africa: 9 PM

South Korea: 4 AM (October 5)

Spain: 9 PM

Sweden: 9 PM

Switzerland: 9 PM

Tanzania: 10 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM

Tunisia: 7 PM

Uganda: 10 PM

UAE: 9 PM

UK: 8 PM

United States: 3 PM (ET)

Ajax vs Napoli: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Fox Sports 2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 4

Brazil: ESPN4, Star+, HBO Max, NOW NET and Claro

Cameroon: Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: Star+, FOX Sports 2 Southern Cone

Egypt: beIN Sports Xtra, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: Free, beIN Sports MAX 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: TOD, beIN Sports Xtra, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: LiveScore App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 5, BT Sport App

Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport 253, Sky Sport Arena, SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

South Korea: SPOTV ON 2

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO max

Morocco: beIN Sports Xtra, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Netherlands: RTL 7, Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: SparkSport

Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now

Norway: TV 2 Play

Portugal: Eleven Sports 6 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra, TOD

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App, SuperSport LaLiga, MáXimo 360

Spain: Movistar Champions League 4, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 7, Blue Sport 2

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Tunisia: TOD, beIN Sports Xtra, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra

United Kingdom: LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BT Sport 5, BTSport.com

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial), VIX+

