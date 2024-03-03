Al-Ain vs Al-Nassr: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on March 4, 2024

Al-Ain will face off against Al-Nassr in what will be the first leg of the 2023/2024 AFC Champions League quarterfinals. This preview offers detailed analysis of the clash, including information on how to watch the match via television broadcasts or live streaming services accessible in your country.

The opening match of the quarterfinals is set to be thrilling, featuring two teams currently in second place in two of the most competitive leagues within the Asian Confederation. Al-Nassr from Saudi Arabia, a leading contender for the championship, is one of the teams.

With the aim of kicking off this quarterfinal series on a positive note, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr are prepared for their visit to the United Arab Emirates. There, they will face Al-Ain, who also hold the second position in their domestic league and are eager to replicate their strong national performances on the international stage.

Al-Ain vs Al-Nassr: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (March 5)

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Egypt: 6:00 PM

Germany: 5:00 PM

Ghana: 4:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Israel: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 11:00 AM

Kenya: 7:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (March 5)

Mexico: 10:00 AM

Morocco: 5:00 PM

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM

South Africa: 6:00 PM

Spain: 5:00 PM

Switzerland: 5:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM (ET)

United States: 11:00 AM (ET)

Al-Ain vs Al-Nassr: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Paramount+

Brazil: DirecTV GO, ESPN4, NOW NET and Claro, Star+

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT TOD beIN Sports AFC

Germany: Sport1+

Ghana: Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App

India: FanCode

Indonesia: MNC Soccer Channel, Vision+

International: Triller TV+, YouTube, Bet365

Israel: Sport 4

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life

Malaysia: Astro Arena Ball, Astro Go

Mexico: Star+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports AFC, TOD

Nigeria: Startimes Sports Life, StarTimes App

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports AFC TOD, SSC

South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life

Spain: LaLiga+ Spain

Switzerland: Sport1+

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports AFC, Sharjah Sports, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Abu Dhabi Sports Asia 1

USA: Paramount+