Al-Hilal's social media team made sure to poke fun at Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr following their 2-1 win in the Saudi Super Cup semifinals.

Al-Hilal once again got the upper hand against Al-Nassr, this time in the Saudi Super Cup semifinals. Following the 2-1 win that saw Cristiano Ronaldo get a straight red card for elbowing an opponent, Al-Hilal’s social media team made sure to roast the Riyadh rivals.

With a series of posts on different platforms, the current Saudi Pro League leaders poked fun at everyone: Al-Nassr fans, players, and even mocked Ronaldo for his red card.

“Einstein was wrong, here’s something faster than the speed of light,” Al-Hilal wrote on X (formerly Twitter) along with a picture showing Al-Nassr fans leaving the stadium before the final whistle.

The club also posted a video of a cartoon just laughing at Al-Nassr, while their TikTok account showed a video of Ronaldo hitting opponents with the Wrestlemania music.

Al-Nassr also had something to say after the loss, suggesting the game was rigged for the rivals to win. “You can’t change what was already decided before! Thanks to our fans,” the club posted on X.

Al-Hilal getting the best of Al-Nassr this season

Second-half goals from Salem Aldawsari and Malcom secured the win for Al-Hilal, who played the final minutes against a 10-man Al-Nassr as Ronaldo was sent off after 86′. Sadio Mane pulled one back in stoppage time, but it wasn’t enough to change the outcome.

Jorge Jesus’ men are having a fantastic season, riding on a world record 33-game winning streak as they lead the Saudi Pro League standings unbeaten, with 77 points in 27 games (W25 D2).

This is the second time they beat Al-Nassr this season, having defeated Ronaldo and company 3-0 in December in a league fixture. Luis Castro’s side, however, emerged victorious in the Arab Club Champions Cup in August.

But Al-Hilal have been unstoppable since then, as they’re 12 points clear of Al-Nassr in the domestic league standings. The team that landed Neymar (now injured) in the summer is also in contention for the AFC Champions League and King Cup of Champions, where it could face Al-Nassr if both sides win their respective matches.