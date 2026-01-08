When are Real Madrid and Barcelona playing for the Spanish Super Cup 2026 final?

Real Madrid defeated Atletico Madrid 2-1 in the semifinals of the 2026 Spanish Super Cup and advanced to the final, where they will face Barcelona, who reached the title match after a dominant 5-0 semifinal win over Athletic Bilbao. The matchup sets up another high-profile Clasico, delivering the marquee final many soccer fans were hoping to see after both teams advanced convincingly.

The final will be played on Sunday, January 11, 2026, at 2:00 PM ET (11:00 AM PT) at Alinma Bank Stadium inside King Abdullah Sport City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Real Madrid secured their semifinal victory through a stunning free-kick goal from Federico Valverde and a finish from Rodrygo, while Atletico Madrid pulled one back through Alexander Sorloth but were unable to complete the comeback.

Barcelona arrived at the final in emphatic form, led by a commanding performance that overwhelmed Athletic Bilbao from the opening minutes. With both teams in strong form and star players such as Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Robert Lewandowski, and Pedri expected to feature, the Spanish Super Cup final promises a high-intensity clash between two of soccer’s most decorated clubs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Barcelona crushed Athletic Club 5-0 with goals from Ferran Torres, Fermin Lopez, Rooney Bardghji and a brace from Raphinha. The match was effectively decided by the 52nd minute, as Barcelona controlled possession and tempo, leaving little room for a response. Athletic Bilbao attempted adjustments through substitutions in search of a comeback, but the gap was already too wide to close.

Kylian Mbappe missing a penalty for Real Madrid vs. Barcelona.

Advertisement

Barcelona vs Real Madrid, when was the last time they met in a final?

The most recent final contested between Barcelona and Real Madrid took place on April 26, 2025, in the Copa del Rey. That dramatic encounter was played at La Cartuja Stadium in Seville, where Barcelona claimed a 3-2 victory after extra time. The decisive moment came in the 116th minute, when Jules Kounde scored the winning goal to secure the trophy in a thrilling Clasico.

Advertisement

see also Why is the Spanish Super Cup 2026 being played in Saudi Arabia?

The last time they met in the Spanish Super Cup

The last Spanish Super Cup final between Barcelona and Real Madrid was played on January 12, 2025, at Al Awwal Park in Riyadh. On that occasion, Barcelona earned a commanding 5-2 victory, lifting their first trophy of the season under head coach Hansi Flick. The result marked one of the most emphatic wins in recent Super Cup finals between the two clubs.

Advertisement

Barcelona’s attack was led by the creativity of Lamine Yamal and the finishing of Robert Lewandowski, who consistently broke through Madrid’s defensive lines. Real Madrid, despite efforts from Kylian Mbappe to narrow the scoreline, struggled to cope with Barcelona’s high press and rapid transitions throughout the match.

Now, with the 2026 Spanish Super Cup final scheduled for Sunday, January 11, Real Madrid under head coach Xabi Alonso enter the matchup seeking revenge for that 5-2 defeat. The final represents a crucial opportunity for the Madrid side to reclaim the Super Cup crown and reassert itself against its historic rivals.

Advertisement