Al-Ittifaq vs Al-Nassr: Where and how to watch live Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Matchday 4

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will visit Al-Ittifaq in the Matchday 4 of the 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Al Nassr, coming off a disappointing draw against Al Ahli, are eager to bounce back with a much-needed win as they look to close the gap on the league leaders. Currently sitting on 5 points, Al Nassr find themselves 4 points behind the trio of teams that have secured perfect starts with 9 points each. A victory in their upcoming match is crucial for Al Nassr if they want to remain in contention at the top of the table.

One of those unbeaten teams is Al-Ittifaq, who will be determined to maintain their place at the summit of the standings. Facing off against Ronaldo’s Al Nassr, Al-Ittifaq know a win would strengthen their grip on the top and further cement their position as title contenders. Both teams will be going all out in search of three critical points in what promises to be an intense showdown.

Al-Ittifaq vs Al-Nassr: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Australia: 4:00 AM (September 21)

Bangladesh: 12:00 AM (September 21)

Canada: 2:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Germany: 8:00 PM

India: 11:30 PM

Indonesia: 2:00 AM (September 21)

Ireland: 7:00 PM

Italy: 8:00 PM

Malaysia: 2:00 AM (September 21)

Mexico: 12:00 PM

Netherlands: 8:00 PM

Nigeria: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM

South Africa: 8:00 PM

Spain: 8:00 PM

UAE: 10:00 PM

UK: 7:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

Jack Hendry of Al Ittifaq FC – IMAGO / Power Sport Images

Al-Ittifaq vs Al-Nassr: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Australia: 10 Play

Canada: DAZN Canada

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL

Indonesia: Vidio, Vision+, SPOTV Asia

Malaysia: SPOTV Asia

Mexico: Azteca Sports Live

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football, Sporty TV

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

Saudi Arabia: Shahid, GOBX

South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football, Sporty TV

Spain: marca.com

United Arab Emirates: Shahid

UK: DAZN UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports