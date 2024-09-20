Trending topics:
Al-Ittifaq vs Al-Nassr: Where and how to watch live Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Matchday 4

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will visit Al-Ittifaq in the Matchday 4 of the 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr
© IMAGO / Power Sport ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr

By Leonardo Herrera

Al-Ittifaq will face off against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in the Matchday 4 of the 2024/2025 Saudi Pro League. This guide covers everything you need to know about the game, from the venue details to the different ways you can catch the action live, whether on TV or through streaming options in your country.

[Watch Al-Ittifaq vs Al-Nassr live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Al Nassr, coming off a disappointing draw against Al Ahli, are eager to bounce back with a much-needed win as they look to close the gap on the league leaders. Currently sitting on 5 points, Al Nassr find themselves 4 points behind the trio of teams that have secured perfect starts with 9 points each. A victory in their upcoming match is crucial for Al Nassr if they want to remain in contention at the top of the table.

One of those unbeaten teams is Al-Ittifaq, who will be determined to maintain their place at the summit of the standings. Facing off against Ronaldo’s Al Nassr, Al-Ittifaq know a win would strengthen their grip on the top and further cement their position as title contenders. Both teams will be going all out in search of three critical points in what promises to be an intense showdown.

Al-Ittifaq vs Al-Nassr: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:00 PM
Australia: 4:00 AM (September 21)
Bangladesh: 12:00 AM (September 21)
Canada: 2:00 PM
France: 8:00 PM
Germany: 8:00 PM
India: 11:30 PM
Indonesia: 2:00 AM (September 21)
Ireland: 7:00 PM
Italy: 8:00 PM
Malaysia: 2:00 AM (September 21)
Mexico: 12:00 PM
Netherlands: 8:00 PM
Nigeria: 7:00 PM
Portugal: 7:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM
South Africa: 8:00 PM
Spain: 8:00 PM
UAE: 10:00 PM
UK: 7:00 PM
United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

Jack Hendry of Al Ittifaq FC – IMAGO / Power Sport Images

Al-Ittifaq vs Al-Nassr: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Australia: 10 Play
Canada: DAZN Canada
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, Sportdigital FUSSBALL
Indonesia: Vidio, Vision+, SPOTV Asia
Malaysia: SPOTV Asia
Mexico: Azteca Sports Live
Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football, Sporty TV
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3
Saudi Arabia: Shahid, GOBX
South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football, Sporty TV
Spain: marca.com
United Arab Emirates: Shahid
UK: DAZN UK
USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

